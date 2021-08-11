StageZero to Issue Q2 2021 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, August 17

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive. PBI Agrochem Update, Followed by a Q&A Session, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' and the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the August 18th Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 10 companies, presenting for 15-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will be speaking at 11:45 am and will briefly expand on the Company's recent announcement that its new eco-friendly, agrochemical subsidiary (PBI Agrochem, Inc.) has received over $1,000,000 in purchase orders in its first month of operations. The presentation will be followed by a brief Q&A session. Presentation information is below: