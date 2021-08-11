Spark Power Announces Details of its 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Inc. magazine today revealed that Doughp, the edible and bakeable cookie dough company, is No. 274 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Doughp is among the top tier of the list, ranked as No. 16 in the Food and Beverage category and No. 4 in the state of Nevada. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Doughp joins other juggernaut bands including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and others, who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.