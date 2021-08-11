Spark Power Announces Details of its 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call
OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ('Spark Power' or the 'Company'), announced that the Company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss its second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The Company plans to release its second quarter results after markets close on Monday, August 16, 2021.www.austinnews.net
