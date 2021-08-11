Cancel
'The White Lotus' Renewed For Second Season With New Cast

By Luke Keller
Cover picture for the articleThe trip is booked! HBO has ordered a second season of Mike White's The White Lotus with a new cast of characters to jet off on an upcoming vacation. According to HBO, its second installment will leave Hawaii "and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants."

