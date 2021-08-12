2021 BVarsity All-Area girls track and field team

Faith Bender, Liberty, senior: Bender completed one of the most dominant seasons, recovering from a serious back problem to win the Central Section title in the discus. She also won the South Area meet in the shot put. Bender followed up her title with first-place finishes in the discus at the unofficial California State Track and Field championships and The Outdoor Nationals presented by Nike. Her discus throw of 173-9 at the state meet was the top high school mark in the nation this year.