Economy

Envirotech Vehicles Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

austinnews.net
 7 days ago

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Highlights and Recent Company Developments. On May 26, 2021, the Company officially changed the company name to...

www.austinnews.net

austinnews.net

evTS Rounds Out Advisory Board with Addition of Three New Members

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ('evTS'), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, today announced that Harvey C. Jones, Kent Larson and Dr. Mike Zimmerman have been added to the Company's Advisory Board. 'The additions of...
austinnews.net

Doughp Ranks No. 274 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Revenue Growth of 1693.7%

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Inc. magazine today revealed that Doughp, the edible and bakeable cookie dough company, is No. 274 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Doughp is among the top tier of the list, ranked as No. 16 in the Food and Beverage category and No. 4 in the state of Nevada. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Doughp joins other juggernaut bands including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and others, who gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
austinnews.net

Biotricity Reports 290% Revenue Growth Year Over Year in Record First Quarter

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, is pleased to provide financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter, which ended June 30, 2021. Full financial results will be posted on EDGAR later today. Biotricity's Q1 results maintain a trend of both sequential and year over year (YoY) growth, with revenue once again setting a new quarterly record.
austinnews.net

Pond Technologies Announces Closing of $1,500,000 Unit Offering

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ('Pond') (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change announced today that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Offering') of 3,333,333 units of Pond ('Units') at a purchase price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000.
austinnews.net

SusGlobal Completes Purchase of 40,000 Square Foot Facility with 65,000 Metric Tonne Annual Capacity in Hamilton

Capacity to produce approximately $2 million worth of organic fertilizer daily. Acquisition exponentially increases SusGlobal's capacity for commercialization and distribution of proprietary products to ramp revenues and cash flows. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ('SusGlobal') or (the 'Company') (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

DarkPulse Inc, CEO Discusses Quarterly Highlights And Anticipated Revenues

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) ("DarkPulse" or the "Company"), a technology-security company focused on laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the "DarkPulse Technology") which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, railroad, renewable energy, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety has issued the following update from our CEO.
austinnews.net

Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Recent Announcement of Over $1,000,000 in Orders Received by its New Eco-Friendly Agrochem Subsidiary in First Month of Operations

Company Invites Investors, Analysts, and Advisors to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive. PBI Agrochem Update, Followed by a Q&A Session, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' and the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and services to the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the Company's participation in the August 18th Emerging Growth Conference. This real-time, interactive investor conference will feature 10 companies, presenting for 15-45 minutes each. PBI's President and CEO, Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, will be speaking at 11:45 am and will briefly expand on the Company's recent announcement that its new eco-friendly, agrochemical subsidiary (PBI Agrochem, Inc.) has received over $1,000,000 in purchase orders in its first month of operations. The presentation will be followed by a brief Q&A session. Presentation information is below:
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Coronavirus cases are rising and so is confusion. Vaccinated people get infected less…but can still get infected. Unvaccinated people make up more than 90% of hospitalizations, yet so many are still somehow so hesitant. Concerned that this is getting out of control, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answered questions for Bhekisisa and Newzroom Afrika's new collaborative segment Health Hub. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
digitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check 4: Latest Status And Possibility

Over 169Mn third stimulus checks were sent out. Even though some are yet to get them lawmakers are trying to set up another stimulus aid round. The objective remains to help citizens survive the economic onslaught of the pandemic. The Expectations From Another Stimulus Check. As of now, the American...
wtaq.com

Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what’s left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world. After “three lost decades”, according to Japan’s industry ministry, the country’s share of global...
EconomyCNBC

Enhanced unemployment benefits may end a bit earlier than expected

The American Rescue Plan offers federal unemployment benefits until Labor Day, which is on Sept. 6. But state administrative rules require the last payable week of benefits to be the one ended Sept. 4 or 5, depending on the state. Recipients may therefore get one fewer week than anticipated. More...
austinnews.net

Coldwater Capital Ranks #27 on Inc. 5000!

COLDWATER CAPITAL, LLC Ranks No. 27 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 10,728% Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Inc. magazine today revealed that Coldwater Capital, LLC is No. 27...
austinnews.net

Halberd Corp. VITA-SHIELD-MAX(TM) Available - Buy Now!

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Nutraceutical product, Vita-Shield-MaxTM is now available on www.vitashieldmax.com. Vita-Shield-MaxTM is a specially formulated Nutraceutical to help maintain a healthy immune system. William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO, stated, 'Halberd Corporation's scientists put extensive research...
austinnews.net

Centaurify Announces new NFT Ticketing Marketplace that Aims to Lead the Online Ticketing Market

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Centaurify, a Cardano-based NFT solution provider aims to revolutionize the ticket market by tokenizing tickets using NFT and smart contracts. The smart contract NFT based system would reward artists, organizers, and holders alike. The platform would first target the music industry with its NFT ticketing solutions allowing customers and fans to experience live concerts and music festivals from a different point of view.
austinnews.net

Marshall Communications Corp, and Gates Defense Systems, LLC Ink Sales Partner Agreement for NASA SEWP-V Contract Vehicle

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Marshall Communications Corp (MCC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Solutions Group, Inc.), a premier small business provider of Broadband Internet Protocol (IP) Information Technology (IT) products and product-based services to both government and commercial customers, is announcing it has entered into an reseller agreement with Gates Defense Systems (GDS) for sale of the Airbox Systems through the NASA SEWP-V and NIH CIO-CSS contract vehicles. Airbox offers the next generation of enhanced situational awareness for complex environments, providing the most user-friendly interface on the market.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
bostonnews.net

CFD Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | ANSYS, Siemens, Autodesk

The Global CFD Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about CFD Software Industry is its growth rate. Some major key players including ANSYS, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, PTC Inc., Altair Engineering, NUMECA International, Convergent Science, Hexagon AB, ESI Group & Autodesk etc have been looking into CFD Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.

