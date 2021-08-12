Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ajay Mathur Gets It Right On “I Need You Now”

By indeuce
breakingandentering.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s truly a wonder what the right riff can do. It can make a song, make a hit, and even make a song a hit song. Ajay Mathur explores each of these possibilities and more on his latest single, the ebullient “I Need You Now”. The riff in question that’s responsible for building a track around, lyrics, and the entire concept for this cut is staggered, a little jagged, and catchy as can be. It predominates from his guitar which, at different points in time, seems to involve the acoustic and electric variety, as well as a sitar, in spots.

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Christopher Dallman – “Mixtape, Vol. 1”

Electronic producer Christopher Dallman recently released a new EP, and he’s experimenting with the known on “Mixtape, Vol. 1.” On the five-track release, Dallman puts dark production to songs from Kenny Loggins, Dave Matthews Band, Madonna and more to create a unique new take on the pop songs. Dallman plays every part on the record, and lets his synth do some of the legwork to give the songs a brooding feel. This is simply how to do a cover effectively, giving it a different feel altogether. Check out “Mixape, Vol. 1” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mudy – “Ticket”

Hip hop artist Mudy has her second EP of the year out, as promised. When we talked to her after her show at Cactus Club last weekend, she explained that it’s called “Ticket” because she views herself as the artist you should bet on, which she certainly lives up to with these four songs. Mudy has endured trials and tribulations over the last few months, and the subject matter deals with hardships such as heartbreak and fake friends. She’s continued evolving her artistry by singing a lot more as well. Mudy confronts demons with “Ticket” and comes out on top.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Jordana Talsky Gets Creative on Zahava EP

The music is minimal on Zahava, the latest EP from Jordana Talsky set to drop on August 27th, while the vocals, as multifaceted as imaginable, are everywhere. In fact, the vocals are the music for the duration of this six-song collection, with the singer tracking the musical melodies and, on some of the more efficacious cuts, even the percussion.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: TayBae – “Matte Black”

Hip hop artist TayBae has a new single out today. Featuring Joey Bandino, the song finds TayBae riding around in a black car with money on the dashboard. She hasn’t been broke in so long and is ready to flex about it, so if you want to hang with her you’d better behave. The production is mysterious and has a faded touch, giving the sense that she’s out to cause trouble. TayBae once again comes with the playful-yet-tough demeanor that she’s known for.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Armon Hassan – “In My Brain”

Armon Hassan has a new track out, and it details the ugly side of addiction. “In My Brain” doesn’t shy away from detailing the numbness of pills and drinking, and the feeling of uselessness that comes with it. Set to dark production, there’s elements of hip hop and indie fused together here, with some screamo roots finding their way through when the time is right. It’s the kind of track that doesn’t necessarily feel fun to write or produce, but one that seems necessary to tell a story. “In My Brain” is a tough one if you’re going through something, but worth checking out. Listen to the single below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

GuttaBxby Sings About All The Dreams And Regret Buried In The Graveyard

GuttaBxby’s music is versatile and covers many different genres, going from calm to vehicular manslaughter. His songs are influenced by the likes of Youngboy, Boosie, Juice Wrld and especially PlayBoi Carti but his sound is still unique in his own way. GuttaBxby is mostly a freestyle rapper. He doesn’t write...
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Moon Rats

Friday night brought a wicked night of psychedelic and stoner rock to The Cooperage featuring bands Spirit Mother, Moon Rats, and El Perro along with the Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show. The Milwaukee Underwear Bike Ride concluded there at the same time as well, drawing in a massive crowd of people wearing various levels of clothing drinking various things. On top of that, DaveKevinAdam was DJing outside on the patio. The Cooperage/Boone & Crockett was the place to be Friday.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Paula Standing Earns An Ovation on The More I Give LP

It’s difficult for anyone (whole bands, orchestras, symphonies, etc.) to match the music sophistication readily evinced on Paula Standing’s Long Player, The More I Give. There’s not just guitars, for example, but rather mandolins, acoustic guitars, banjos, tenor guitars, a papoose (not the rapper) and a Dobro—and that’s only the instruments manned by Rod McCormack. The strings are artfully sculpted by real violins (primarily of Andy Leftwich’s handiwork), Pat Crowley chimes in an accordion among other instruments, and that says nothing of the live bass, pianos and keyboards on display throughout these 10 cuts.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Dana Monique’s Soulful Cover Of ‘The Best’ Is Sure To Make You Emotional

Dana Monique‘s sound is what Nick Jonas described as magical. She has a unique style with a powerhouse voice that takes you on a musical journey with the fusion of rock, soul, r&b and gospel. Her music has been influenced by the likes of Chaka Khan, Anita Baker, Gladys Knight, Whitney Houston and Patti Labelle.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Mitch Grassi of Messer

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mitch Grassi of MESSER over Zoom video!. GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Mitch Grassi today reveals “Machine,” the first original music from his new solo project, Messer. Messer is about freedom in identity, independence, confidence, queerness, the theatrical, and living your fantasy and romanticizing your life....
Musicmetalinjection

HAKEN Vocalist Goes Full On Peter Gabriel With New Song "Violet"

Haken vocalist Ross Jennings is continuing to go down a very 80s path with his new single "Violet". The single is off Jennings' coming solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self featuring Jennings on vocals and guitar, Nathan Navarro (Devin Townsend) on bass, Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus, Silent Skies) on keyboards, and Simen Sandnes (Arkentype) on drums.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: The RTs Strive For Simplicity On “Need You Right Now”

“Songs are magical to me because they intertwine speech with a musical language that comes with its own uncharted emotional landscape,” Alden Harris-McCoy tells American Songwriter. “They can broaden and strengthen our ability to feel, and at the same time, the songs themselves are only sketches to be interpreted by the performer. I think there’s something beautiful and collaborative about an art form where you just try to make some really good bones that other folks can bring to life.”
Rock Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Exclusive: Black Light Animals - 'Dark Fantasies' Song Premiere

On their debut full-length LP, “Playboys of the Western World,” Black Light Animals take a fantastical excursion through the human condition. Commenting on the often isolating and illusory age of social media, the band creates a prismatic universe of charismatic, soul-filled grooves and disconcertingly dissonant movements. Today’s Bridge premiere is...
Musicbreakingandentering.net

‘G’s Know’ By Kid Kenny Is For All The People Who Go Through Their Struggles All Alone

Hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Kid Kenny is one of the founders of “BrokeRichBoyz”. It is a collective record label featuring him and a few other artists. His sound is unexpected and unpredictable; there’s versatility in his flows, style and personality. He’s been making music in his basement since 2017 all on his own, mixing, mastering and trying to perfect his sound.
Rock Musicbigtakeover.com

Moon Coven - Slumber Wood (Ripple Music)

The great country of Sweden has no shortage of stoner rock bands, so it can be hard to get excited about yet another one. But there’s something about Moon Coven that makes the group stand out. That something feels indefinable on third LP Slumber Wood – after all, the quartet wields the same tools as most every other group of its ilk. Downtuned riffs, slow tempos, enigmatic lyrics, an occult atmosphere – it’s all there, just as it is for so many other artists around the world. But on songs like “Ceremony,” “Seagull” and “Eye of the Night,” the guitar parts favor melody as much as crunch, the rhythms flow instead of plod, and the reverb-drenched vocalist’s semi-declamatory style dismisses any notions of fantasy melodrama or gothic vicissitude. By the time we get to stunner “Bahgsu Nag,” the sound is as much shamanistic psychedelia as musclebound doom metal, like Red Temple Spirits indulging their inner Sabbath. The band ends the record with “My Melting Mind,” a statement of purpose and culmination of what Moon Coven is all about. Psink into the psound.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Nu-Jaunt – “Life is A Trip”

Nu-Jaunt is the Chicago-based alternative R&B duo of Nate Barksdale and Justin Armonia. With post-punk and neo-soul sensibilities, Nu-Jaunt push musical boundaries with avant-garde self-awareness. Their lyrics encompass the sensationalism of trendy modernity, which effectively strips the self from authentic wonder. Music was never meant to be so stratified in the first place, and the duo work beautifully to dispel such pretenses as to venture sonic realms yet to be discovered. Love in its purest form is pursued through risk and challenge, which Nu-Jaunt envelop themselves in with a bow on top. Fellow artist HANDOFJADE makes a vocal appearance on “Jaunt, Park” as well. We hope there’s more to come from them soon.
MusicThe Quietus

Orla Gartland

The debut by Irish singer-songwriter Orla Gartland is an album of many layers, finds Cat Caie. Woman on the Internet is an album about emotional learning. Few songs capture the essence of that theme better than ‘Madison’. Gartland’s vocals entice you in as she hits the high notes with ease and control. The strumming initially works as its own percussion, though more is added alongside a faint dainty lick. Unlike many of the more produced songs on the album, this song calls out in its unembellished impetuosity, with the uninhibited demo-like music matching the message. It reminds me of the unfurling of a concert, where the crowd are singing along to the band’s most famous song a cappella and unprompted.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: C-Yonko – “Titanic”

C-Yonko’s most recent track is a contemplative one, looking at life through a different lens on “Titanic.” Set to some introspective-feeling production, Yonko wonders what life is like if he’s gone in an instant on the hook. The verse gets a little more boastful, saying that people are looking to dismiss him and get him out of the game. There’s a duality there that feels more personal on the second listen through. A calm, poised flow sells the song, and makes for a more complete offering from C-Yonko. The track is only C-Yonko’s second single of the year, so we have to assume more is on the way. Check out “Titanic” below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy