Ajay Mathur Gets It Right On “I Need You Now”
It’s truly a wonder what the right riff can do. It can make a song, make a hit, and even make a song a hit song. Ajay Mathur explores each of these possibilities and more on his latest single, the ebullient “I Need You Now”. The riff in question that’s responsible for building a track around, lyrics, and the entire concept for this cut is staggered, a little jagged, and catchy as can be. It predominates from his guitar which, at different points in time, seems to involve the acoustic and electric variety, as well as a sitar, in spots.breakingandentering.net
