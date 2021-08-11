What To Watch Today, August 11th

The struggle is real. You’re thumbing through Netflix, scrolling through category after category, and can’t find something to watch. We’ve all been there. But what if you’re looking for something new to watch? Each month, Netflix adds a number of movies to its streaming library – from older titles to brand new releases – and even then it can be hard to find exactly what’s new, and which of the new movies are worth watching. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ve put together a list of seven movies newly added to Netflix in August that we can personally vouch for. All of these movies are great, and they all offer something different. You want a feel-good romp? We’ve got it. How about a comedy so funny you’ll cry laughing? We’ve got that too. And there’s hopefully something on this list you’ve never seen before, that just might become a new favorite.