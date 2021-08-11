What To Watch Today, August 11th
We've got today's TV watchlist covered with these picks. Here's all the finales and premieres for today and tonight. ABC's new documentary series Superstar premieres tonight at 10 PM, with a one-hour special about iconic singer Whitney Houston. The episode features new interviews with friends and associates of the singer, intercut with archival footage and interviews Houston granted to ABC before her unexpected death in 2012. Superstar will shed a new light on "the mavericks who shaped American culture", with subsequent episodes focusing on Kobe Bryant and Robin Williams.celebritypage.com
Comments / 0