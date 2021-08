Brinson went 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mets. The 27-year-old launched a grand slam off Tylor Megill in the first inning, putting the game out of reach when it had just begun. Brinson has been moderately productive since being promoted after the All-Star break, slashing .257/.316/.514 with two homers and eight RBI through 13 games, and with Starling Marte and Adam Duvall gone, he figures to see consistent playing time down the stretch.