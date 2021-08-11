Albertsons Announces New President, And Stock Price Spikes
Boise-based grocery giant Albertsons has announced current president and chief financial officer Bob Dimond is retiring. Sharon McCollam will succeed Dimond as Albertsons President and CFO. She retired from a similar position at Best Buy in 2016 and is credited with co-piloting Best Buy’s successful Renew Blue campaign. That strategy helped the company recover from slumping sales and level the playing field against tech giant Amazon.www.boisestatepublicradio.org
