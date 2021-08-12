Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: Titans to Add Experience at Safety

By David Boclair
Posted by 
AllTitans
AllTitans
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469Xmi_0bPA5Ymj00

Update (12:30 p.m., Aug. 12): The Titans confirmed the signing of Tedric Thompson along with another safety, Reggie Floyd, who was undrafted out of Virginia Tech in 2020 and has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals.

Original story

Two weeks into training camp, the Tennessee Titans have decided to add some experience at safety.

The Titans will sign veteran Tedric Thompson, according to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday evening.

Thompson, 26, is a four-year veteran who already has been with two other teams in 2021.

The Denver Broncos waived him Sunday, two weeks after they signed him (he was cut to make room for defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, the son of former Titans fullback of the same name). In January, the Cleveland Browns cut him two days before their 2020 season ended with a loss in the divisional round of the playoffs. Cleveland had claimed him last November after the Kansas City Chiefs waived him. He appeared in eight games for the Chiefs.

A fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2017, Thompson spent three seasons with the Seahawks and started 16 games when Pro Bowler Earl Thomas was injured. He played 14 games with 10 starts in 2018 and started six of the first eight games in 2019 before he finished the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

For his career, he has made three interceptions and has been credited with 91 tackles.

Thompson’s addition will give the Titans three safeties with more than three years of NFL experience. Free safety Kevin Byard and backup Matthias Farley, a free-agent addition early in the offseason, are both sixth-year veterans. Dane Cruikshank is in his fourth season but missed virtually all of 2020 due to injuries.

Comments / 0

AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
204
Followers
323
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Neal
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Matthias Farley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Free Safety#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfl Com#The Denver Broncos#The Kansas City Chiefs#Pro Bowler Earl Thomas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLchatsports.com

3 Colts prospects Tennessee Titans could add after final roster cuts

Indianapolis Colts (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans might actually find reinforcements on a rival’s roster. It probably isn’t this way for the guys who are actually on the bubble. Their careers and lives are all they’re thinking about, and that’s totally understandable. For Tennessee Titans fans and the fans of the other 31 NFL teams, things are a little different though. Training camp can be one of the more enjoyable experiences of the NFL season.
NFLthunder1320.com

Titans Add QB Matt Barkley, Release QB DeShone Kizer, in a Flurry of Roster Moves

The Titans have agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Barkley, while adding three more players in a flurry of roster moves on Thursday. The team has released quarterback DeShone Kizer. Also on Thursday, the Titans signed tight end Donnie Ernsberger and offensive linemen Brent Qvale and Ross Reynolds while placing...
NFLKansas City Star

Titans add Matt Barkley to compete for backup QB position

The Tennessee Titans haven’t needed their backup quarterback since Ryan Tannehill took over as the starter in 2019, though competition for that job took another twist on Thursday. The team signed free agent Matt Barkley and released DeShone Kizer, who had played on the practice squad last season. That was...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Titans to sign veteran S Tedric Thompson

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to sign veteran safety Tedric Thompson, according to a report Wednesday night from NFL Network. Thompson, 26, has appeared in 37 games (16 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs. He has 93 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Lenny Schumacher

Day 7 of Tennessee Titans training camp, an upsetting outing for rookie safety: Brady Breeze

NASHVILLE, TN—The Tennessee Titans were once again taking-on the field for their seventh day of practice at the 2021 training camp on Wednesday at Saint Thomas Sports PRK. This was the second day that the squad went out to workout using full pads. Wide receiver Julio Jones is still missing from the practice session, as he dealt with injury after leaving the Monday session early.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans add OL Jordan Roos, place WR Cody Hollister on IR

The Tennessee Titans made a pair of roster moves on Saturday morning, adding offensive lineman Jordan Roos and placing wide receiver Cody Hollister on Injured Reserve. Hollister suffered an apparent lower leg injury during Friday’s session, and while he was able to put weight on the leg, he ended up being carted off the field. The 27-year-old was vying for one of the depth spots at his position.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Titans sign former Chiefs TE Deon Yelder

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder on Sunday. Yelder, 26, caught 10 passes for 86 yards in 26 games (two starts) with the Chiefs over the past three seasons. Undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2018, Yelder has also spent time...
NFLchatsports.com

Titans sign former KC Chiefs safety Tedric Thompson

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Tedric Thompson #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes to the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. Kansas City beats Buffalo 26 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
NFLYardbarker

New York Jets 2021 opponent report: Tennessee Titans

Tennessee lost several key offensive contributors from its recent postseason runs, including current New York Jets WR Corey Davis. The Date: Week 4, October 3, 1 p.m. ET, CBS (@ NY) The Series: Tennessee leads 25-19-1 (last meeting: 2018, 26-22 TEN) Corey Davis earned 984 yards on 65 receptions for...
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Agree to Terms With Safeties Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with safeties Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd. Also on Thursday, the Titans waived receiver Kalija Lipscomb and offensive lineman Adam Coon (waived-injured). A fourth-round pick by Seattle in the 2017 NFL Draft, Thompson has spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs, Browns and...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Titans concerned Trevon Coley’s foot injury is season ending

Titans defensive lineman Trevon Coley injured his foot in Friday night’s preseason game. Dr. Robert Anderson, a Packers’ team physician and a foot specialist, will examine Coley on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The Titans are concerned Coley’s injury is season ending, Pelissero adds. The Titans signed Coley...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans roster: Fun facts on two new safeties

We’ve collectively reached the middle of August, and there are pretty of reasons to be excited about Tennessee Titans football. You have to pay attention to what’s going on and keep your frequency tuned to the team’s comings and goings though because, if you don’t, you’re almost certain to miss something.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Titans Game Saturday: Titans vs Buccaneers Odds, Injury Report, Prediction, Schedule, Live Stream and TV for Preseason Game

The Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. We’ve got a prediction plus the odds, injury report, live stream, and TV info for you. It doesn’t count towards the regular-season win-loss total, but the Tennessee Titans’ first preseason game felt like a bit of a coming-out party, It was a 100-yard homage to an organization that has done everything that it’s capable of to build a winner and a statement saying that every ill that plagued this team might have been served its proper elixir.
NFLtennesseetitans.com

Titans Agree to Terms With Safety Jamal Carter

TAMPA – The Titans have agreed to terms with safety Jamal Carter. Carter, who played at Miami (Fla.), played in 16 games for the Denver Broncos in 2017, where he tallied 11 tackles and one pass defensed while playing primarily on special teams. Carter spent the 2018 season on Injured Reserve.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Continue to Kick Tires on Veteran Safeties

General manager Jon Robinson clearly believes that the Tennessee Titans might need an experienced safety or two during the 2021 NFL season. So, he has decided to use the heart of the preseason to do a little window shopping. Tuesday afternoon the Titans announced that they added safety Jamal Carter,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy