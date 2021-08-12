The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies power rankings after ep. 1

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE CHALLENGE AHEAD!

Season 37 of The Challenge is here: Spies Lies & Allies, which pairs up some international reality star show stars with their American counterparts as pairs try to win their share of $1 million. It’s a sequel of sorts to Double Agents, in which everyone paired up … but then could switch as the season went on.

As usual, we’ll do some power rankings each week to see who’s in the lead … and who could fall short.

In this week’s episode: IT’S THE PREMIERE! We meet all the competitors as they go right into the first challenge and then an elimination that got rid of one pairing.

1

Aneesa and Logan

Are they the best all-around pairing here? No, but they won the initial challenge this week. This one involved the American contestants getting attached to a pile of bricks and needing to be freed by an international player who then became their partner. The pairs then had to figure out the right code to open a safe, followed by a run to the finish line.

Of course Aneesa figured out right away that the numbers and letters on the sides of the bricks would help later on with the code to the safe (seriously, for those contestants who didn’t figure that out … c’mon!), so they finished first and made up what’s being called The Agency.

I think they’ll contend, at the very least.

3

Tori and Corey L.

Tori and Kelz would have been up here, but thanks to the big twist this year — similar to last season, the winner of an elimination can choose a different partner — Tori gets Corey L, who dominated in a very tough Lair in which the two teams were strapped together and had to get off a ramp first.

We know Tori can play both the political and physical games, and it appears Corey L. can too. Intriguing.

6

Amanda and Kyle

Honestly, when they paired up, I laughed. A lot. Kyle can be all over the place and Amanda is a powder keg (also, she kissed Fessy! Wow!).

But I’ve seen Kyle make it deep into seasons, and Amanda is underrated. If they can avoid any blowups, they could be good.

7

Michelle and Devin

Michelle won her elimination bout and while she could have picked someone like CT or Fessy, she went with someone with more savvy than brawn in Devin (or maybe she just loved what he wore to deliver a birthday cake earlier in the episode).

Will that pay off? We’ll see.

8

Nany and Gabo

Chemistry goes a long way in these partnership games, so I’ll say these two have started off pretty well. And Gabo admitted that he has “popcorn muscles,” which could be a problem. But, hey, he admitted it!

Also: What’s the deal between Nany and Kaycee?? We’ve seen some hints of this in previous seasons …

10

Emy and Ed

Emy shoots up the list immediately because she played spy for the Challenge vets and told them about Michaela’s list (we’ll get to that later). That earns A LOT of credit from me from a house politics POV. Ed? He seems energetic!

12

Lauren and Josh

If you’ve read our Challenge power rankings in the past few seasons, you’ll know my feelings about Josh. So … here’s hoping he rebounds from Double Agents.

14

Big T and Tommy

You know what you’re getting with Big T, and Tommy knew it: A smart player who’s close with lots of folks in the house. And as she proved last season, she shouldn’t be overlooked in the physical aspects of the game. You already saw them navigate through the house drama in Week 1, which bodes well.

18

Michaela and Renan (eliminated)

A rookie mistake put these two into elimination right away: Michaela apparently wrote up a list and tried to figure out the game and who her alliance should target. Don’t put anything in writing!! It ended up getting her sent in with Renan and then eliminated. Oops.

