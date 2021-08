Learn how you can compete in the Gamora Cup to win the Marvel character’s Fortnite set for free!. Fortnite Battle Royale’s latest cosmetic crossover brings Gamora of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” series into the equation. It’s certainly not surprising, considering the number of Marvel characters that have enjoyed the same recognition. Given Chapter 2 - Season 7’s alien invasion, the Gamora skin could not have come at a better time. Epic plans to release the complete set on August 14, but players can acquire it earlier in the Gamora Cup—a duos tournament with the outfit and back bling up for grabs. Join ESTNN as we break down the latest free skin competition in Fortnite.