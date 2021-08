PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Young witnesses to the gun violence in Philadelphia this summer now have to transition back into the classroom in two weeks. The School District of Philadelphia is ramping up its support staff, adding counselors and mental health providers as they prepare to welcome back students in the midst of an ongoing pandemic and gun violence epidemic. Gut-wrenching emotion at the scene of another shooting in Philadelphia. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, 18-year-old Khyrie Isaac was killed in an ambush-style shooting inside an SUV in the parking lot of a grocery store in Olney. A 19-year-old female was...