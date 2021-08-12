Top Tickets — Paul Thorn, Jon Pardi, Steep Canyon Rangers, Marbin, Charles Esten

UPDATE 5PM, 8/17/2021: The band of storms has weakened quite a bit as it has reached the US 460 corridor, but still contains some locally heavy rainfall. There have been, as yet, no confirmed tornadoes or reports of tornado-like damage from the series of tornado warnings issued south of Roanoke in the last couple of hours. (There have been several reports of tornadoes and damage in the Carolinas). More showers and bands of rain and storms will swing through into the evening, with locally heavy rain possible. A brief tornado or strong wind gust cannot be entirely ruled out, given moderate to strong shear aloft. The Roanoke and New River valleys, and areas along the Blue Ridge and eastward may see a lull in the activity for several hours tonight, as the main rain area of what was once Tropical Storm Fred passes to the west, generally along and west of I-77. However, most models bring in another band of rain and storms, pulled northward by the circulation center of the former Fred as it moves through West Virginia, between midnight and sunrise, parking along the I-81 corridor to the Blue Ridge for a few hours. While locally heavy rainfall and an isolated tornado are still possibilities, neither widespread flooding nor a tornado outbreak appear likely in Southwest Virginia overnight. Most locations will likely see 1/2 to 2 inches of additional rainfall, locally more in some spots. Showers may linger Wednesday morning but Fred will be departing by afternoon. END UPDATE.