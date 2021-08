BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Fire Station #3 replaces an almost 50-year-old former Station #3, located about two miles away on Elm Place, north of Jasper (131st) Street. “We are extremely excited to be opening the new replacement Fire Station #3,” said Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “In Broken Arrow, we place a very high priority on public safety services, and this includes ensuring we have fire stations strategically placed throughout the community so we can get to our residents or businesses as quickly as possible when there’s a call. "