Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson Allocates $600,000 to Help DeKalb Residents Stay in Homes

DeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department announced Friday the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 10,649 and 45,661 county residents are fully vaccinated. Among those who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, 1,940 are younger than 19, 2,611 are in their 20s, 1,601 are in their 30s, 1,438 are in their 40s, 1,301 are in their 50s, 867 are in their 60s, 465 are in their 70s and 426 are 80 or older.