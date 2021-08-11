Cancel
Politics

Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson Allocates $600,000 to Help DeKalb Residents Stay in Homes

dekalbcountyga.gov
 6 days ago

Eviction forbearance funding allocated to NAACP DeKalb, Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, and First African Community Development Corporation. On Aug. 10, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson’s allocation of $600,000 for eviction forbearance and assistance with utilities. This funding allocation is made possible through the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

www.dekalbcountyga.gov

