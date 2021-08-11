Angeline Regina Allen

Cancel
Hungry Horse News
Cover picture for the articleAngeline Regina Allen, a longtime resident of Montana, passed away on July 24, 2021, in Colville, Washington. Angeline was born on Nov. 1, 1941, to Mike and Elizabeth (Houlk) Hoerner in Columbia Falls. Angeline grew up in the Columbia Falls area where she met the love of her life Gary Allen dancing. They exchanged vows on Dec. 26, 1964, and fell in love with each other every day after in a new way. Angie and Gary started their family with a son, Frank, in 1965 and, shortly after, followed two girls, Tammy and Tina. When Gary retired from Hanford in 1994 they could not wait to go back to the mountains of Montana. You could always find the family at a campsite or outdoors somewhere just enjoying the nature.

