Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aguila Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 815 PM MST At 710 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Aguila, or 26 miles west of Wickenburg, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Gladden and Aguila. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 65 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH