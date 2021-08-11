Cancel
Kalispell, MT

Robert (Bob) Edward Neitzling

Hungry Horse News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert (Bob) Edward Neitzling, 91, of Kalispell passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 5, 2021. Bob was born on Jan. 22, 1930 to Ed and Ella Neitzling in Columbia Falls. He graduated from Flathead High School in 1948 and went on to study Physical Education at Washington State University. After graduating in 1952, he began his service in the United States Army at Fort Ord, California. Once honorably discharged from the Army, Bob began his 32 year teaching career entirely in Kalispell School District 5. While actively teaching, he continued his education and obtained a master’s degree from the University of Montana.

