The city of Nelson has officially set qualifying dates for the position of mayor and city council posts 1 and 2. Anyone wishing to run for any of the three offices up for grabs this election cycle will be able to qualify between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 18. Election qualifying will be held at the Pickens County Board of Elections and Registration Office, located at 83 Pioneer Road in Jasper.