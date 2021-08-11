Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending August 6
James Adams Trs. and Santiago Realty Trust purchased property off Moshup Trail in Aquinnah from Nicholas Negroponte and Deborah Z. Porter for $325,000 on August 5. Lilamvhm LLC purchased 17 Highmark in Chilmark from Highmark Green LLC for $4,500,000 on August 2. James Adams Trs. and Santiago Realty Trust purchased 9 Signal Hill Lane in Chilmark from Nicholas Negroponte and Deborah Z. Porter for $11,314,375 on August 5.vineyardgazette.com
