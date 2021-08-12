Cancel
Attleboro, MA

Attleboro's Chatfield on to match play at U.S. Amateur

Sun Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKMONT, Pa. — Davis Chatfield achieved his first objective, advancing to match play for the third consecutive year at the 121st U.S. Amateur Golf Tournament. Knocking down three consecutive birdie putts on the final three holes that he played Wednesday in the resumption of his second round of stroke play, Chatfield posted a 1-under-par 36-hole score of 139 to etch his name among the 64 players to qualify for match play.

