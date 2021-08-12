Attleboro's Chatfield on to match play at U.S. Amateur

It wasn’t so much the luck of the Irish, but rather the pluck of Davis Chatfield that was on full display once again at the U.S. Amateur Men’s Championship. The Attleboro golfer and fifth-year senior at Notre Dame continued his amazing run at Oakmont Country Club Friday by turning in one of his greatest days on any course as he rallied for a pair of scintillating late-round match wins to reach the U.S. Amateur quarterfinal round for the first time in four consecutive appearances where he finally bowed out.