Sarasota-Bradenton breaks passenger traffic record again in July

By Laura Finaldi, Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Fla.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Aug. 11—Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport broke its all-time passenger traffic record again during the usually quieter month of July. The airport welcomed a record 326,947 passengers in the month of July, a 4.5% increase over the previous month of June and a 122% increase over the pre-COVID July 2019 passenger traffic count of 147,068.

