Sarasota-Bradenton breaks passenger traffic record again in July

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport says its passenger traffic is up 55% for the first half of this year compared to the same months last year. With that said, the airport has seen 24.7 million passengers so far this year, a decline of 25% as compared to the first half of 2019. A look at TSA lines at Denver International Airport on June 23, 2021. (credit: CBS) Airport officials say Denver ranked as the second-largest U.S. airport for domestic travel demand. DIA was in fourth place for the first quarter of 2019. “Due to DEN’s strong financial position, we have been able to keep costs down for our airlines, which has meant the addition of new routes and airlines even during the pandemic. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on our recovery and planning for the future so DEN can remain the state’s primary economic engine,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington in a news release. For the same time period, the airport saw a decline of about 54% in international passenger traffic compared to 2019. However, carriers like Aeromexico, Frontier and Volaris saw increased international traffic this year compared to 2019.