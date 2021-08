PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS SF) — New activity on the northern side of the Dixie Fire in Plumas County Tuesday afternoon brought more mandatory evacuation orders to the east shore of Lake Almanor, the northeast side of Indian Valley and the town of Chester, according to authorities. The fire has grown overnight to 254,466 acres and was 35% contained. There were 5,168 firefighters battling the blaze as of Tuesday morning. At around 3:45 p.m. the Plumas County Sheriff issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents on the northeast side of Indian Valley. The order covers an area including Dyer Mountain, southeast to...