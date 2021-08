Louise Eiseman, a Preston Hollow neighbor and the co-founder of NorthPark Center‘s Eiseman Jewels, died Monday of natural causes; she was 91. Eiseman and her husband, Richard “Dick” Eiseman, opened a store in the Titche-Goettinger in NorthPark in 1965, when the mall opened, the Dallas Morning News reported. In 1990, they moved to their own storefront across from Neiman Marcus.