IN MY WORDS: Sammie Ellis, the first woman to referee a professional sport in the U.S

I was born in Kansas City, Missouri, but I moved to California when I was two years old. I grew up in Marin County and continue to call this place home to this day. As a parent, I would spend many weekends watching each of my five children’s games. Parents were expected to either bring the players refreshments, make sure the kids' uniforms were ready to hand out. I really wasn’t into doing any of that. I was raising five kids by myself, and I didn’t have time for all that extra stuff. So, I asked the coach, “Is there something else I can do?”. The coach said “Well, you can referee if you want”. I repeated, “Referee?” and he said “Yeah, you have to go to class and learn how to do it but you could do that”. And so I did.