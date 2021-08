WILTON — The Select Board approved a plan Tuesday to stop contaminants that residents suspect are flowing into Wilson Lake, possibly from a faulty septic tank. Town officials will take four steps: do a dye test in the suspected septic tank to track the path it flows; contact a third party to conduct testing at multiple locations and determine if there is raw sewage and if it has E. coli or chloroform in it; plug up a residual creek that is flowing into the lake with hay to prevent contamination; and continue pumping a sewage tank, regularly until it is replaced.