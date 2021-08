FROM DIANE CREEK – TOE RIVER HEALTH DISTRICT (8/12/21) I have a few things I want to share tonight about numbers and about kids. First of all when we post numbers on Monday night we’ll include hospitalized and deaths. One thing to keep in mind is we attempt to call the person who tests positive on the same day as we get the result. Sometimes they don’t go to the hospital until days later and we don’t know that. So our hospital numbers might not be exact. Also the way deaths work is if a person passes away in another county, for instance Buncombe, then that death certificate is processed in Buncombe and we never see it. So those numbers may not be accurate either.