The fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in Grays Harbor County. The week of Aug. 4-11, 164 new cases total were reported, raising the pandemic total to 5,091. “We are beginning to feel the effect of the incline of our fifth wave here in Grays Harbor County,” said Maranatha Hay, Grays Harbor County Public Health information officer. “New confirmed cases have been up for the past month — cases are 214% of what they were the previous month.”