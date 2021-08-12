Cancel
Biker club to host benefit for member’s son battling colon cancer, seeking community support

By Javari Burnett
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRISFIELD, MD.- It doesn’t take blood to be family. Those were Amy Jefferson’s words, after finding out her Delmarva Rider’s family set up a benefit fundraiser for her son Tucker who’s fighting colon cancer. “I’m a giver, so I’m used to being on the other end. So it was really hard to accept it but at the same time I’m so beyond grateful for the love and the support,” said Jefferson.

