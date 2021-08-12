Philosophical Puzzles about Transgenderism

The most remarkable feature of the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders is that its description of gender dysphoria strongly implies that the human mind can exist in the wrong body. Because of this, the DSM-5 does not recommend a psychiatric cure for this condition. Instead, it recommends that the body be altered to conform to the patient’s (apparently correct) mental perception. (Such distress may, however, be mitigated by supportive environments and knowledge that biomedical treatments exist to reduce incongruence.” Supportive environments refers to settings that affirm that the person is indeed a member of the opposite sex. Biomedical treatments refers to cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgery). In earlier editions, psychiatric measures were considered the norm for treating gender dysphoria (listed under another name), but the DSM-5 now says that the distress experienced by these patients does not result from any underlying illness.