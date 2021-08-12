Monster Energy Releases "A Will Rock Solid" Documentary Video on Freestyle Motocross Icon Taka Higashino
CORONA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Get the inside story of a freestyle motocross legend! Monster Energy is proud to announce the release of “A Will Rock Solid,” a new video documentary featuring FMX icon Taka Higashino. Released today to global audiences across Monster Energy’s social media channels, the video provides an in-depth look at the 36-year-old motocross innovator and three-time X Games gold medalist from Osaka, Japan.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0