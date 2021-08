Perhaps we’re finally seeing a reversal of fortune? The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) for August (with forecasted numbers for September) predicts natural gas production in the Marcellus/Utica region will increase a modest 20 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) next month. The M-U’s primary competitor for drilling new gas wells, the Haynesville, continues to gain ground on the M-U. The Haynesville will see an increase of 124 MMcf/d in September. The Permian (an oil play) will also see an increase in its associated gas production–up by 72 MMcf/d in September.