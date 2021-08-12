Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

SCOE responds to state vaccine, testing mandate for school employees

By Heather Bailey, Senior Editor
soconews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE) released a statement in response to a new state health order regarding school staff vaccination requirements. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will require California schools to verify that workers are fully vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 at least once a week. The order applies to all public and private schools serving students in transitional kindergarten through grade 12.

