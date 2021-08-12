Steinburg agrees to plea deal in DUI arrest, won't serve jail time

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg pleaded guilty Wednesday to negligent driving following a DUI arrest in June.

Steinburg was arrested June 15 after a woman complained she was harassed by occupants of a pickup driven by Steinburg in the East Wenatchee McDonald’s drive-thru.

Steinburg, 41, pleaded guilty in East Wenatchee Municipal Court to first-degree negligent driving, a misdemeanor. He filed an Alford plea which allowed him to take advantage of a favorable plea bargain while claiming innocence.

“I urged him to proceed to motions and trial as the admissible evidence against him was very weak,” said his attorney, John Brangwin. “But he chose to take responsibility and move on.”

Judge Chancey Crowell sentenced Steinburg to 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended and two years probation, meaning he’ll serve no jail time unless he violates probation conditions.

He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine, plus court fees. He won’t lose his driver’s license or commercial driver’s license or be required to use an ignition interlock device.

Brangwin called the plea deal a victory.

“I’m sure the commenters on social media will say this result was because he’s a ‘good ole boy’ but the fact of the matter is that Mr. Steinburg was treated more harshly because he is an elected official and public figure,” Brangwin said.

Steinburg was elected to the Douglas County Commission in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020 after running unopposed.

Body camera footage from arresting East Wenatchee police officer Ivy Jacobsen showed that Steinburg told Jacobsen he was picking up his friends, who were gambling downtown, and that he was their designated driver. When told he was parked on Douglas County government property, he stated his role as a county commissioner.

A breath test that showed Steinburg’s blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit of .08 was dismissed at a hearing with the Department of Licensing and Brangwin believes the test would’ve been excluded as evidence at trial, as well.

He explained Steinburg has been diagnosed with acid reflux disease. Acid reflux impacts breath tests when there isn’t a proper observation period, which there wasn’t, Brangwin said.

Brangwin also called into question the validity of the arrest. He said video showed Jacobsen apparently unsure whether to arrest Steinburg after a series of field sobriety tests and did so only after consulting other officers at the scene.

“But when a jury would have been asked whether the city proved beyond any reasonable doubt, whether Mr. Steinburg was impaired, I would have pointed out to the jury that the arresting officer had doubt,” Brangwin said. “So if she had doubt that night, certainly a jury sitting there months later would have doubt.”