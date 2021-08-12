Cancel
Creators
K'Lavon Chaisson On the Jaguars' New Defensive Scheme and His Role: 'We're Ballin''

By Kassidy Hill
JaguarReport
 6 days ago

K’Lavon Chaisson smirks, trying to contain his smile as a knowing look crosses his face

“How do you think it’s been?”

Another second and he can no longer contain his cackle.

“Yeah, we’re ballin’.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end is entering his second year in the league, as well as his second defense. But this time, he’s in a defense in which he knows he can thrive, because he’s done it before.

“We’re rolling out there, it’s fast. We’re coming from all different types of ways and just defense, there’s a lot of confidence coming in.”

Drafted in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, the LSU product was supposed to be a dynamic pass rusher to complement Josh Allen. Instead, Chaisson was shoe-horned into a defense that kept him in a three point stance more than necessary and hampered everything that made him a first round talent.

Additionally, the natural learning curve from college to the NFL was accelerated, with Chaisson being called upon to contribute seriously immediately. The mental part of that jump was the hardest part, admits Chaisson on Tuesday, for a guy who was used to being in the hunt for a National Championship (which the Tigers won following the 2019 season).

“I’m not going to say I was discouraged, but I’m going to be honest, just coming from where I come from, a winning background, like I won in high school, I won in college, and then it wasn’t going our way. So, it kind of got to me a little bit.”

It was clear there was disconnect between Chaisson’s natural talent, and how he could make it applicable to a faster game. Coaches saw it, fans saw it, media saw it…but most importantly, Chaisson saw it.

“Every day I was figuring out what I can get better in, what I can take in, like, I’m not going to sit here and just be like, ‘I don’t pay attention to media.’ I see it, we’re grown, we see what everybody’s talking about. I know what I need to get better, I know what I’ve got to fix up and there’s just some things that I’ve been trying to polish up the whole time.”

As the season wore on, Chaisson began to figure things out. According to Pro Football Focus, Chaisson’s pressure numbers (the most important stat for a pass rusher) more than doubled in the second half of the season. In the first eight games, Chaisson’ had eight quarterback pressures. In the final eight games, he had 21 total pressures (seven hits, 14 quarterback hurries).

“I’ve tremendously progressed,” promises Chaisson. “As times goes on, you get more film, you get more time to study, and then you just get around vets and people who have been around the game. Like I spoke before, I talked to Roy [Robertson-Harris], Malcom [Brown], people who have been in the league. Obviously, Josh [Allen] has been here for a couple years, [Dawuane] Smoot and just people across the d-line who have kind of given me knowledge every day. Zach [Orr], Coach Tosh [Lupoi], people who have seen the league and just see how things are coming.

“The NFL is a copycat league, you know what I’m saying? You’re going to see it the one game, you’re going to see it the next game, like everybody is kind of doing the same thing. I’m progressing tremendously and I’m taking advantage of it.”

Over the summer, Chaisson spent a few days trying to copycat some of the best in the league at his position. He was invited to attend the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit, an event he admits wanting to get into since he was a freshman at LSU. Invited to the event put on by the Denver Bronco’s pass rusher, Chaisson took a notebook and soaked up everything he could learn in three days.

“Just learning the different pieces and parts of the game, especially as a youngin’ at my age, just trying to grasp all of that now, the things that took them years to get. So, the DeMarcus Ware thing definitely threw me off because the stuff he was teaching, I was like, “Dang, I [wouldn’t] even think of that.’ So, it was wild, I loved it. Every year, I’m going to try to go. I’m not even going to lie, I’ll probably have to beg him to let me go, like, ‘Bring me back, bring me back.’”

“I recorded everything they [were] talking [about]. I recorded all of that. I play it and I listen to it. It’s my profession, this nothing to play with, this [isn’t] a joke, this is how we feed our families, how we win. And I’m a big winner, so whatever it takes to win, I’m going to do. So, if I’ve got to go there and take a flight from Florida all the way to Vegas, I’m going to do it. That’s just what it’s going to have to be for the better of myself and the team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyTWv_0bP9lx4t00
Chaisson looks to take a step forward and have more fun in his second year with the Jaguars. © Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

One thing that seems to already be better for Chaisson and this team? The new defensive scheme under new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen. It’s what has Chaisson smirking and cackling and excited. The 3-4 scheme under Cullen allows Chaisson to transition back to the outside linebacker/defensive end hybrid role he played at LSU, and where he is best utilized. According to Head Coach Urban Meyer, Chaisson will play the SAM linebacker in first down scenarios, then switch to end in nickel.

But for Chaisson, what’s really changed about this defense are the men with whom he’s surrounded–the least of which is Josh Allen, who missed time on the field with Chaisson last season due to injury. The chemistry enhances the playbook, it enhances each player’s performance and in turn, enhances the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“What’s different about this year, we’re all kind of trusting each other as far as—like everybody is trusting that I’m going to do my job, I know Shaq [Griffin] is going to do his job, Josh [Allen] is going to do his job. So, it’s getting fun out there and then especially when you’re competing out there, you’re making plays and you’re going against the number one pick [Trevor Lawrence] who doesn’t look like no more little, [he’s] looking like a pro already.

“So, it’s like when you’re rushing to get to the quarterback, me and Josh are trying to compete to get back there and he’s throwing dimes, it’s like, ‘Dang, like c’mon.’ But it’s fun though, just being on the defense and being in this atmosphere right now is fun.”

