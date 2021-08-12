Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona to Award $400,000 to Tackle Diabetes in Arizona
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) will grant $400,000 to local organizations to help reverse the diabetes trend and its impact on Arizonans. Grants will be awarded to Arizona nonprofits, academic institutions, and government entities that are seeking resources to further their work related to prevention, treatment, and management of diabetes, while also addressing the social determinants of health.frontdoorsmedia.com
