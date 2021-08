Establishing a love of reading in the early years helps children develop reading and language skills they will use throughout their educational journeys. That is the vision Iroquois preschool teacher, Mary Wienbar, has for her students. She has established an account through the Classroom Counts program from Scholastic to raise money to buy books for her students. Her goal is to receive a $10 contribution for each student, which will help purchase for that child one book every month of the entire school year, September through May. The children will be able to take these books home to keep and enjoy with their families.