Forum, Aug. 12: DHMC staff start and end the day getting screamed at
DHMC staff start and end the day getting screamed at. Last weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, staff members of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center got to start and end their 8-, 10- or 12-hour shifts with people screaming at them. I cannot tell you how heartbreaking that was for the people who have been sacrificing and fighting for their communities and patients for the past 14 months. People were crying in the parking lot and hallways. And then you know what? We pulled ourselves together and we did our damn jobs, caring for the ill and wounded of New Hampshire and Vermont.www.vnews.com
