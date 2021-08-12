Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Forum, Aug. 12: DHMC staff start and end the day getting screamed at

Valley News
 6 days ago

DHMC staff start and end the day getting screamed at. Last weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, staff members of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center got to start and end their 8-, 10- or 12-hour shifts with people screaming at them. I cannot tell you how heartbreaking that was for the people who have been sacrificing and fighting for their communities and patients for the past 14 months. People were crying in the parking lot and hallways. And then you know what? We pulled ourselves together and we did our damn jobs, caring for the ill and wounded of New Hampshire and Vermont.

www.vnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Grimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Dhmc#Maskless#Uvhs#Nh Guard#Woodsville#Joint Force Headquarters#Command Sgt#The New Hampshire Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthMaui News

DOE staff weekly testing starts Aug. 23

All state Department of Education employees will be required to be tested weekly for COVID-19 beginning Aug. 23 unless they provide proof of full vaccination. The new rules apply to all DOE employees, including salaried and casuals/substitutes as well as volunteers. “COVID-19 vaccines are the leading public health prevention strategy...
Claremont, NHValley News

Many, but not all, who home-schooled in 2020 will return

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Amid the uncertainty surrounding the return to school last fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sasha Garfinkle decided to home-school her daughter Malia Perez, who was going into fourth grade at the time. Malia, now 10, has asthma, so Garfinkle, a single mother, figured it...
Indiana Statewyso.org

Indiana EMS Faces Shortages As Demand For Services Increases

It's not uncommon for the emergency room doctor in a small, rural hospital to decide their patient needs care only available at a more advanced hospital — perhaps in Indianapolis, Cincinnati or Chicago. However, transferring a critical patient is becoming increasingly difficult, according to hospital leaders, government officials and industry...
Roswell, NMKRQE News 13

Four Roswell schools now closed due to state Rapid Response List

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Independent Schools now have 4 schools closed due to the number of COVID cases increasing. The four schools are Goddard High School, El Capitan Elementary, Valley View Elementary, and as of late Tuesday afternoon, Roswell High School announced they will voluntarily close and switch to virtual learning starting Wednesday.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been changed...
Canterbury, NHValley News

In the ashes of his cabin, New Hampshire hermit ‘River Dave’ looks to the future

David Lidstone stood calmly in the ashes of the cabin along the bank of the Merrimack River where he’s lived alone and off the grid for years. The hermit and logger known as River Dave had paddled down the river to see his former home Thursday, the day after a judge gave him 60 days to retrieve his belongings. The property looked nothing like it did when he left in mid-July when he was arrested by sheriff deputies for defying a court order to leave the land. He spent weeks in jail, insisting he had a right to be on the property.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Delta Variant Keeps Spreading in NJ: How Effective are Vaccines Now?

New COVID infections and hospitalizations keep rising in New Jersey. The state reported another 1,392 confirmed cases on Tuesday, with 671 COVID patients now hospitalized. Three weeks ago the New Jersey Health Department reported the COVID vaccines were 99.998% effective in preventing serious illness requiring hospitalization, but with the Delta variant continuing to surge, Health Department data for the last week in July, shows that effectiveness has dipped a bit, down to about 97%.
Lebanon, NHValley News

Forum, Aug. 6: Telling fairy tales about NH budget bill

The buzzword of the day concerning the newly passed New Hampshire budget seems to be “transvaginal.” In recent separate but similar letters to papers in the Upper Valley — the InterTown Record and the Valley News — two Democratic state representatives complained that those awful Republicans have forced women seeking abortions to undergo intrusive transvaginal ultrasounds. But have they?
Vermont StateValley News

Vermont fairs continue despite rising COVID cases

For the hundreds of people watching The Numbskull ram into car No. 10, as billows of smoke rose up from under the battered car’s hood, safety was not the first thing on their minds. Surrounded by smoke and dust kicked up by the demolition derby, few in the crowd at...
Roswell, NMKRQE News 13

Two NM schools going remote due to COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico schools are closing due to COVID-19. Goddard High School in Roswell will be closed until August 23 after reporting its fourth rapid response. All students will be picking up Chromebooks on Monday to do remote learning. They will be at home for nine...
Public HealthKRQE News 13

PHO: New Mexico Vaccine Public Health Order

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday, State Officials amended the current Public Health Order to include requirements on vaccinations. Also in the Vaccine Public Health Order, those attending the New Mexico State Fair from September 9 – 19, 2021, will need to show proof of vaccination unless they qualify for an exemption (details below).
Lebanon, NHValley News

Capacity, contamination and consumers complicate compostable packaging

CORINTH — Companies with eco-friendly branding have flooded the market with compostable packaging, plates and other food wares in recent years, but whether that green marketing actually reduces the amount of waste in a landfill depends on where it ends up. Many facilities reject compostable food wares entirely because they...
Claremont, NHValley News

Forum, Aug. 5: Remembering family ties to Claremont diner

Thank you for the nice write-up and photographs after the fire at the Daddypops Tumble Inn Diner (“Suspicious fire damages iconic Claremont diner,” July 31). My uncle, Angelo “Angie” Baldasaro, and my father, Anthony “Tony’ Baldasaro, owned the Tumble Inn Diner back in the 1940s, the exact date I don’t quite remember. It was my uncle who went to Worcester, Mass., to pick out the diner and brought it to Claremont to set up. They did a fantastic business back in those days. It was just about everyone’s favorite place to eat. My favorite was a cheeseburger and french fries and a cold Coke. Once in a while I would help out by typing the menus (my father would never let me wait on customers). Uncle Angie died in the mid-1950s of a heart attack and my father took over running the business, with the excellent help that was hired. Everyone pitched in and helped my father keep the diner running — otherwise he wouldn’t have been able to do it by himself. My father kept the diner until the mid-1960s. I believe it was Wanda Perras, who ran a taxi stand next door to the diner, who bought it at the time.
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Open Forum: Get vaccinated and wear a mask

It was disappointing to see Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene quoted in a July 31 Winchester Star article as saying the Delta variant is “not anymore dangerous or harmful” than the original Alpha strain. One needs only to look to countries on an earlier Delta timeline like the UK to understand that this strain is not only more transmissible, but also more serious. In fact, a CDC presentation leaked to The Washington Post and published on July 29 includes a slide that states the “Delta variant may cause more severe disease than Alpha or ancestral strains” and highlights published evidence from Canada, Singapore, and Scotland, all showing higher odds of hospitalization with the Delta strain. Additional Public Health England studies not included on the slide also show more than twice the risk of hospitalization.
AdvocacyValley News

Resource center for families opening in Lebanon

LEBANON — Waypoint NH, a nonprofit organization that assists families and has a branch in the Upper Valley, is launching a family resource center at its Lebanon location. The center is being funded by a Couch Family Foundation grant to support children and families in the region. This fall, renovations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy