Forum, Aug. 12: DHMC staff start and end the day getting screamed at

Thank you for the nice write-up and photographs after the fire at the Daddypops Tumble Inn Diner (“Suspicious fire damages iconic Claremont diner,” July 31). My uncle, Angelo “Angie” Baldasaro, and my father, Anthony “Tony’ Baldasaro, owned the Tumble Inn Diner back in the 1940s, the exact date I don’t quite remember. It was my uncle who went to Worcester, Mass., to pick out the diner and brought it to Claremont to set up. They did a fantastic business back in those days. It was just about everyone’s favorite place to eat. My favorite was a cheeseburger and french fries and a cold Coke. Once in a while I would help out by typing the menus (my father would never let me wait on customers). Uncle Angie died in the mid-1950s of a heart attack and my father took over running the business, with the excellent help that was hired. Everyone pitched in and helped my father keep the diner running — otherwise he wouldn’t have been able to do it by himself. My father kept the diner until the mid-1960s. I believe it was Wanda Perras, who ran a taxi stand next door to the diner, who bought it at the time.