Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Season Premiere

By Johnny Bananas
The Ringer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Bananas is joined by Bill Simmons to kick off the 37th season of The Challenge. They discuss Johnny Bananas’s Challenge status (3:20), how this new season compares to seasons past (7:15), and break down roommate pairings, contestants, and favorites from Episode 1 (21:54). Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Bill Simmons.

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Premiere#Spies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Posts Creepy Spying Snap Ahead of Season 2

The Big Sky Twitter account just posted another sinister photo to tease the upcoming release of season 2. Big Sky which aired its first season last year, follows two private detectives, Cassie and Jenny, as they work to solve serious crimes in rural Montana. It’s based on The Highway series by C.J. Box.
MoviesDecider

Is ‘The Accountant’ On Netflix? Where To Watch The Ben Affleck Thriller

If you’re looking for more Bennifer-adjacent content or want to check out a star-studded thriller ahead of its fifth anniversary, The Accountant is well-worth adding to your watchlist. The action-thriller stars Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, a small-town CPA with martial arts training who secretly uncooks the books for crime lords and terrorist organizations in his spare time. However, his exploits are thrown into disarray when Treasury agent Ray King (J.K. Simmons) begins trailing him and the body count rapidly rises.
MoviesThe Ringer

Our Hopes and Predictions for the ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Movie

Thirty years ago this week, a rising but not-yet-ubiquitous kids network by the name of Nickelodeon launched its first original animated series. Introduced on August 11, 1991, under the brand of “Nicktoons,” Doug, Rugrats, and The Ren & Stimpy Show would quickly become hits and change the course of animation, television, and popular culture at large. To mark the anniversary, The Ringer is looking back at Nick’s best-ever characters and the legacy of the network as a whole. Throughout the week, we’ll be publishing essays, features, and interviews to get at the heart of what made Nick so dang fun—and now so nostalgic.
TV SeriesEW.com

Watch the vets turn on each other in The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies super trailer

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies super trailer is here, and it's got so many jaw-dropping reveals that we honestly don't know where to start!. Let's begin with the bad news. The veterans are outnumbered by the rookies on this season of The Challenge, so it would make sense for the vets to team up and work together to survive — if only they could put aside their combined decades of drama. And we all know they can't do that. But the three minutes of jam-packed footage shows the vets turning on each other, which is not great considering how formidable and unintimidated all these international rookies are. "I think the name of this game is survival," CT Tamburello says at the start of the trailer. "The veteran alliance is a very fragile one," Kyle Christie adds, as footage rolls of Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat getting into a physical fight. So much for that Big Brother alliance, huh?
TV SeriesComicBook

Cobra Kai Season 4 Premiere Revealed by Netflix

Netflix has revealed a new promo video for their hit series Cobra Kai, offering a tease of what's to come in the new batch of episodes but also revealing that the series will return this December. No official premiere date was announced in the date, but with five possible Fridays in December (one of them Christmas Eve, the other New Year's Eve) there's really only two different places the series could land (most likely December 3 or December 10). One place the show almost certainly will not premiere is Friday, December 17, the date that The Witcher season two will arrive on Netflix. Nevermind all that, check out the karate in the promo above!
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

No premiere date yet; season 4 still possible

We’ve all been collectively waiting for a long time to get news on The Orville season 3 and the premiere date. We wish there was more official news to report! Unfortunately, though, we’re still in a spot where we have to take whatever we can get. We know that production...
TV SeriesThe Ringer

Recapping ‘The Suicide Squad’ and Nick Favorites

Justin Charity and Micah Peters begin by discussing their favorite Nickelodeon shows in honor of The Ringer’s #NickCharacterBracket (1:13) and then follow with a breakdown of The Suicide Squad (7:10). They highlight the breakout performance of John Cena and their favorites scenes in the movie (22:56). For episode guides and...
TV Seriesthenerdstash.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Set to Premiere in 2022

Ready to return to the upside down? Along with a short teaser trailer, Netflix has announced that Stranger Things season 4 is set to release in 2022. However, an official release date has not been set. The news comes from the show’s official Twitter page. The tweet reads, “uʍop ǝpᴉsdn...
TV SeriesComicBook

Animaniacs Reboot Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

The second season of Hulu's Animaniacs reboot will soon be on the way. Friday morning, the streamer revealed the next 13 episodes of the Emmy-winning cartoon will hit the service on Friday, November 5th. "Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something...
TV SeriesThe Ringer

The Best Nickelodeon Character Bracket: The Final Four

Thirty years ago this week, a rising but not-yet-ubiquitous kids network by the name of Nickelodeon launched its first original animated series. Introduced on August 11, 1991, under the brand of “Nicktoons,” Doug, Rugrats, and The Ren & Stimpy Show would quickly become hits and change the course of animation, television, and popular culture at large. To mark the anniversary, The Ringer is looking back at Nick’s best-ever characters and the legacy of the network as a whole. Throughout the week, we’ll be publishing essays, features, and interviews to get at the heart of what made Nick so dang fun—and now so nostalgic.
TV & VideosEW.com

What to Watch on Monday: 23 singles are ready to mingle on Bachelor in Paradise season premiere

Plus, Kevin Bacon issues a challenge to ice cream creators — for a flavor that does not include bacon — on Food Network's new series Ben & Jerry's: Clash of the Cones. In most parts of our country, the vision of a pandemic-free summer never quite materialized. (Get vaccinated, FFS!) But at least there's one part of the world where randy, attractive singles can throw caution, dignity, and common sense to the wind: Bachelor in Paradise! After a two-year wait, the sleaziest Bachelor spin-off is back on the crab-infested beaches of Sayulita, Mexico. One contestant shows up naked, one has an existential crisis, and one has a very hard time pronouncing "chivalrous." Guest host David Spade welcomes notable cast-offs including Brendan, Abigail, Grocery Joe, and Serena P., and the action ramps up quickly. Notes bartender Wells Adams, "This is the most amount of make-out sessions we've had on day one in the history of the show." —Kristen Baldwin.
TV ShowsDecider

What Time Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on Tonight? How To Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Live

Fun, sun, and a slew of sexy singles await as we prepare for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise!. Last Monday, the season finale of The Bachelorette aired on ABC. Later tonight, a whole new season of Bachelor in Paradise begins because a Monday night without any type of Bachelor content is unacceptable! A lineup of rotating guest hosts will replace Chris Harrison for the upcoming season, including David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, Lil John, and Wells Adams.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Season 2 Episode 4, Lies and Ex-Wives

Tensions came to a head on the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey when the Silva twins confronted Georgi after they met with his ex-wife to get more answers about his past and intentions. While Florian set boundaries with Georgi, Darcey and Stacey were busy going behind Georgi’s back to...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6: The premiere title mystery continues…

With the premiere of This Is Us season 6 not coming on NBC until the new year, that is leaving a lot of time to think over the future. There’s a lot to be excited and/or worried about, and sometimes the titles here alone are a big giveaway for what’s coming up.
NFLbleedingcool.com

"This Season on Heels" Trailer: Will Jack's Ego Lead to DWL Downfall?

Since we know that some of you haven't watched the series premiere of the Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels, we'll make it a point of avoiding spoilers for Sunday night's episode of STARZ's pro-wrestling drama. But since the cable network has released a "This Season on 'Heels'" trailer that covers some of the fallout from Jack's (Amell) pretty shocking move to keep Ace (Ludwig) around the DWL a little while longer (as well as how they can possibly move past it).
TV & VideosDecider

When Will ‘Heels’ Episode 2 Be on Starz?

If you enjoyed the first episode of Heels, you’ll be happy to know that the series gets so much better, which is saying a lot considering how much we enjoyed the pilot. Created by Michael Waldron with Mike O’Malley serving as showrunner, the new Starz drama centers on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. With the first episode in the books, we’re looking ahead to Episode 2. Titled “Dusty Finish,” the second installment centers on the fallout from the previous bout between Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig), as the former struggles with writing the next show while the latter goes into a tailspin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy