‘The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies’ Season Premiere

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies super trailer is here, and it's got so many jaw-dropping reveals that we honestly don't know where to start!. Let's begin with the bad news. The veterans are outnumbered by the rookies on this season of The Challenge, so it would make sense for the vets to team up and work together to survive — if only they could put aside their combined decades of drama. And we all know they can't do that. But the three minutes of jam-packed footage shows the vets turning on each other, which is not great considering how formidable and unintimidated all these international rookies are. "I think the name of this game is survival," CT Tamburello says at the start of the trailer. "The veteran alliance is a very fragile one," Kyle Christie adds, as footage rolls of Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat getting into a physical fight. So much for that Big Brother alliance, huh?