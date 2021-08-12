Masks will be optional at Kalispell Public Schools
Aug. 11—Wearing masks will be optional — but strongly encouraged — at Kalispell Public Schools following a unanimous decision by the school board on Tuesday. The district's mask guidelines are subject to change as coronavirus infections surge again in the Flathead Valley. The board gave Superintendent Micah Hill the authority to require masks if the active case count rises "to the point of threatening school closures," according to an email the district sent out on Wednesday.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
