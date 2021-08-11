Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

5 ECCC Board Members Recognized for Years of Service

By Staff Report
kicks96news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive members of the East Central Community College Board of Trustees representing a combined 115 years of dedicated service were recognized at the August meeting of the Board. ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory presented the trustees with plaques from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges. Shown (from left) are Delane Hudson, representing Winston County, 25 years of service; W.B. Jones, representing Leake County, 20 years of service; Pat Cleveland, representing Newton County, 15 years of service; Dr. Brent Gregory; William Kitchings, representing Leake County, 25 years of service; and Edsel Cliburn, representing Neshoba County, 30 years of service. (EC Photo)PR.

www.kicks96news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Cleveland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Board#Eccc Board#Ec Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Salamanca, NYTimes-Herald

Salamanca school board recognizes two retirees, fellow member

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Board of Education recognized two long-time employees planning to retire this fall as well as bid farewell to one of its own who is leaving the district. During the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Lori Paschen and Pamela Frank, two staples of the main offices at the...
Erie, ILaroundptown.com

Erie Seeking School Board Member

The Erie CUSD #1 Board of Education is accepting applicants for a position on the Board, which was recently vacated. The position was created by the resignation of Ms. Tegeler with two years remaining in the term. If interested, please click this link to see if you meet the necessary...
Grundy County, TNGrundy County Herald

Tourism board receives its members

Tourism Board members were selected at the July 22 town hall meeting at the Grundy County courthouse in Altamont. The town hall was conducted by the Grundy County Mayor’s office. Nominees for the Tourism Board representing the nine plateau communities were chosen by their respective community leaders. Among the criteria...
Gunnison County, COGunnison Times

County employees recognized for service

Gunnison County held a ceremony in late July to honor long-serving employees for their years on the job. Pictured here are county commissioners, staff and recipients of recognition. Numbers indicate years of service. (Left to right:) Roland Mason, Commissioner, Laura Rascon (15), Selenia Rascon (15), Matthew Birnie, County Manager, Debbi Dunbar (25), Joan Bare (15), Lana Athey (10), Margaret Wacker (15), Elizabeth Smith, Commissioner, Jonathan Houck, Commissioner (10), Kathy Simillion (40), Mike Pelletier (15), Marlene Crosby (35), Diane Folowell (15), Kevin Pennartz (20). Not pictured: Susan Harrison (10), Teresa Brown (20).
Cumberland, VAfarmvilleherald.com

FFA students recognized by School Board

Fifteen students were recognized for receiving the FFA Superior Chapter Award Gold Rating at the August meeting of the Cumberland School Board. Tavion Carter, Eric Coursey, Hunter Harris, Sarah Jackson (president), Carly Johnson, Landon Jones, Lillian Meadows, Celeste Mitchell, Brianna Newsome, Kallie Norwood, Haley Perryman, Stephen Vande Sande, Sierra Schoolcraft, David Smith and Johnna Stevens were all congratulated by the board for the honor.
York County, PAMilton Daily Standard

Girl Scouts name board members

HARRISBURG — Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania recently welcomed six new members to the following GSHPA Committees: Board Development, Fund Development, Property, and Strategic Planning. The new members are:. Liz DiLullo Brown, Strategic Planning Committee. A Union County resident, she was named Little League senior vice president and...
Laurel, MTLaurel Outlook

Thanks to LURA and other board members

Having been on the receiving end of working long hours with a board only to have a city council upend the results of that work, I empathize with the LURA board members and the City Planning Director Nick Altonaga. The July 27th Laurel City Council meeting is a case in...
Preston County, WVWVNews

Chamber welcomes new board members

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Chamber of Commerce has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors, Brittany Metheny and Maggie DeWeirdt. With extensive leadership experience, the new board members will bring their expertise to assist the chamber in its mission to support and lead in the development, growth and improvement of chamber members and the business community.
Huntingdon County, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Tussey board members hold workshop

When the Tussey Mountain School Board gathers next Monday night for its monthly voting session, they will act on several motions regarding personnel and policy and curriculum matters. The board and administration reviewed the regular meeting agenda at a work session held Monday night in the district administrative suite. Board...
Hazard, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

Hazard Civic Fellows recognized for service to area

During the July 27 Chamber of Commerce meeting, the Hazard Civic Fellows provided a report to the Chamber of Commerce members and guests, and discussed their summer projects they had worked on throughout the internship. Afterward, the Fellows were named Dukes and Duchesses of Hazard for the completion of their summer internship which ended in late July.
Washington County, OHMarietta Times

Moore recognized with distinguished service award

John Moore, industrial programs coordinator at the Washington County Career Center – Adult Technical Training was recognized at the Ohio Association of Career and Technical Education conference with the Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented by the PACE (Postsecondary Adult Career Education) division to recognize individuals who have made...
Neosho, MONeosho Daily News

Neosho Board of Education appoints new board member

The Neosho Board of Education (BOE) met for a work session on Aug. 9 where they appointed James Keezer to replace the outgoing Melissa Wright. First, the board vacancy interviews took place with the six members of the community who had submitted letters of interest. Keezer, Terra Oxendine, Tammy Ebbinghaus,...
Unicoi County, TNJohnson City Press

Unicoi County Board of Education recognizes retirees

Unicoi County Board of Education members considered the preliminary budget for their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, or ESSER, 2.0 and 3.0 during their Thursday night meeting. The funds, which were established as part of the CARES Act, are grants given to address the impact of COVID-19 on...
Bandera, TXBandera Bulletin

Board appoints interim superintendent, recognizes students

The Bandera ISD Board of Trustees named Gary Bitzkie Interim Superintendent at their monthly meeting on Monday, August 9. The board adjourned the Regular Meeting at 7:16 PM and went into Closed Session to discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent. The Board returned at 7:41 PM and announced the appointment ...
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Lorain school board to lose 2 members after this year

The Lorain City Schools Board of Education could get two new members after the election in the fall. Meanwhile, voters in a number of communities will decide on local issues. Aug. 4 was the filing deadline for school board candidates and issues to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, according to the Lorain County Board of Elections.
Lakefield, MNLakefield Standard

Council appoints board members to park board

The Lakefield City Council on Monday made a suite of appointments to the city’s new park, aquatic center and recreation board. Janele Untiedt and Gail Rients will serve three-year terms, while Vaness...

Comments / 0

Community Policy