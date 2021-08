ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud City Council shared their concerns with the Lincoln Center homeless shelter during the open discussion portion of Monday night's meeting. Councilmember Goerge Hontos says he's received a number of calls from business owners in the area near the center who say the facility has become disruptive to their operations. Hontos says while trying to serve the homeless population it does not come without grief and aggrevation. He says the businesses have incurred a number of expenses improving their security and adding fences, and the number of crimes being reported in the area has gone up a great deal.