1381 Cranston Street – Cranston Print Works Complex. (Main Parking Area at the Corner of Cranston Street and Dyer Avenue) The purpose of this joint site walk is to hear from the applicant and for members of the City Council, City Plan Commission and the public to gain a greater understanding of the site and scope of the overall proposal. Please note, this site walk is not a traditional public hearing. When the applicant formally applies for rezoning, there will be a series of public hearings prior to any formal decision being made. No votes will be taken other than calls to order and adjournment.