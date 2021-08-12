Montana, Montana State place 4 players apiece on Hero Sports preseason All-America teams

MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State both had a quartet of players named Hero Sports preseason All-Americans, tied for the most among Big Sky teams along with Weber State. UM senior linebacker Jace Lewis was the lone first-team selection among the Treasure State teams. The Townsend native is wearing the No. 37 legacy jersey and has already been named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list, an award given to the top FCS defensive player.