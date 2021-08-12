2021 STV Show Championship - Round 3B

Superman & Lois' opening season has, unfortunately, has been plagued by constant breaks and delays. It's a problem that many CW shows have had to deal with even before the pandemic, and unfortunately, it usually harms the flow of the respective season when it's airing. Despite all of this, however, Superman & Lois has become one of the most consistently great superhero shows on television. Its incredible combination of action, heart, and drama matched with its respect for the source material have made the show something truly special. All of that is on full display here in the penultimate episode of season one.