2021 STV Show Championship - Round 3B
Update: Round 3A saw an intense battle between New Amsterdam and Station 19 with Station 19 ultimately winning by 38 votes. This continues Station 19’s meteoric climb up the rankings. Prodigal Son, The Walking Dead, and Brooklyn 99 also advance to the Elite Eight, taking down some heavy hitters like Dynasty, MacGyver, and Loki to move on. In the prediction contest, Cloisscherzy retains a sizable lead with 61 points, but with the loss of New Amsterdam, the prediction contest has broken wide open. Still tied for second, Amber Lacy and t4sos have 48 points but with a larger score potential at this point. The prediction contest could come down to the finale this year.www.spoilertv.com
