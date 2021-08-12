Volunteer drivers for Fort senior center bus needed
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus has been in storage at the city garage throughout the pandemic. Staff are hopeful that in the near future the bus service will be able to resume, but volunteer drivers are needed. Before COVID, the bus/van picked up older adults and took them to local medical appointments, pharmacies and stores, and the senior center. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.www.dailyunion.com
