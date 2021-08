The New York Yankees are running hot and hope to take a third game from the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. On Friday, the New York Yankees came from behind once again to beat the Seattle Mariners. Giancarlo Stanton’s RBI single tied the game in the 10th inning, and then Brett Gardner’s won it in the 11th. Now, Andrew Heaney hopes to have a better second outing as a Yankee after giving up four home runs on Monday.