Harding County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Harding by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 19:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-11 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Harding The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Central Union County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 742 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly towards the south. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mosquero and Bueyeros.

