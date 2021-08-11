Our View: Judge Mary K. Wagner's long, distinguished career
We knew her departure was coming for eight months. But the departure still left many feeling a bit sad. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner served her last day in court last week. Wagner had a reputation that seems almost impossible for a sitting judge: Nearly everyone she dealt with seemed to respect, if not love her. That is particularly amazing in that almost any decision she brought down was going to make someone unhappy.www.kenoshanews.com
